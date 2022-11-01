Sign up
Photo 376
it happened
but I forgot ... or went to sleep ... or something
[also found pansy and sunflower after - and the magnolia has pink on]
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
4581
photos
53
followers
12
following
103% complete
View this month »
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
376
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
1st November 2022 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
grid
,
flowergrid
,
flower grid
Peter
ace
Lovely capture full of colour and interesting items Annie-Sue:)
November 2nd, 2022
