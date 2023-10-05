Sign up
Photo 461
Flower Grid supplemental!
had brought my little poppies into the garage to dry them off for seed and saw today that one had flowered. Didn't realise it was so out of focus - nor that I was uploading it sideways!! ;-)
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
5296
photos
50
followers
17
following
126% complete
Tags
flower
,
grid
,
flowergrid
,
flower grid
Peter
ace
Just happens sometimes to us all Annie-Sue:)
October 5th, 2023
