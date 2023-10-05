Previous
Flower Grid supplemental! by anniesue
Flower Grid supplemental!

had brought my little poppies into the garage to dry them off for seed and saw today that one had flowered. Didn't realise it was so out of focus - nor that I was uploading it sideways!! ;-)
Annie-Sue

Peter ace
Just happens sometimes to us all Annie-Sue:)
October 5th, 2023  
