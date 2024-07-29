Previous
20240729_162222 by anniesue
Photo 555

20240729_162222

successful macro!!

brother is visiting and did great work on eliminating the damson ... and then he moved on to the magnolia. Don't want to kill the magnolia, but it is far too tall - may not have been reduced and shaped since 2017. Previous to that was 2014!!!
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
152% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise