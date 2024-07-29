Sign up
Photo 555
20240729_162222
successful macro!!
brother is visiting and did great work on eliminating the damson ... and then he moved on to the magnolia. Don't want to kill the magnolia, but it is far too tall - may not have been reduced and shaped since 2017. Previous to that was 2014!!!
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Views
1
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
29th July 2024 4:22pm
Tags
leaf
,
magnolia
,
nascent
