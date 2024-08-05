calla lily

a friend had a lovely yellow orchid - and she told me where it was from - and I was going to go there - honest! - but there was this calla lily at a shop I was at - hence ... ;-)



PS it is doing 'guttation' ie water is dripping from its leaves. This is a good thing essentially, because it's saying I'm over-watering it. Less helpful plants might just go soggy and die!