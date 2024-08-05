Previous
calla lily by anniesue
Photo 558

calla lily

a friend had a lovely yellow orchid - and she told me where it was from - and I was going to go there - honest! - but there was this calla lily at a shop I was at - hence ... ;-)

PS it is doing 'guttation' ie water is dripping from its leaves. This is a good thing essentially, because it's saying I'm over-watering it. Less helpful plants might just go soggy and die!
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
152% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
It's beautiful. I have one, but only two flowers this year. I find them difficult to photograph
August 5th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Interesting flowers and nice foliage.
August 5th, 2024  
Barb ace
Gorgeous capture of your calla lily!
August 5th, 2024  
JackieR ace
This is beautiful
August 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise