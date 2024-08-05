Sign up
Previous
Photo 558
calla lily
a friend had a lovely yellow orchid - and she told me where it was from - and I was going to go there - honest! - but there was this calla lily at a shop I was at - hence ... ;-)
PS it is doing 'guttation' ie water is dripping from its leaves. This is a good thing essentially, because it's saying I'm over-watering it. Less helpful plants might just go soggy and die!
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
4
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
SM-A047F
5th August 2024 3:00pm
yellow
,
lily
,
calla
Judith Johnson
ace
It's beautiful. I have one, but only two flowers this year. I find them difficult to photograph
August 5th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Interesting flowers and nice foliage.
August 5th, 2024
Barb
ace
Gorgeous capture of your calla lily!
August 5th, 2024
JackieR
ace
This is beautiful
August 5th, 2024
