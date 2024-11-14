Sign up
Photo 579
my version
a Summer shot of this, admittedly accompanying an article detailing measures to stop antisocial behaviour, made me get this added to the Barrow "to-do" list - which at the time was very short ie one thing!
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6394
photos
59
followers
22
following
158% complete
572
573
574
575
576
577
578
579
908
1258
241
909
1089
579
910
1259
6
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
SM-A047F
14th November 2024 11:44am
park
steps
barrow
war memorial
