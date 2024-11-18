Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 582
frosted petals
brought a spray of these in - then hastily - and if you look just below the buds you can see why - took them out again!
Must check my indoor plants to see if anything has infested them.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6405
photos
59
followers
22
following
159% complete
View this month »
575
576
577
578
579
580
581
582
Latest from all albums
243
1090
580
912
1261
581
244
582
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
18th November 2024 9:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
frost
,
aphid
,
greenfly
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close