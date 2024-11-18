Previous
frosted petals by anniesue
Photo 582

frosted petals

brought a spray of these in - then hastily - and if you look just below the buds you can see why - took them out again!

Must check my indoor plants to see if anything has infested them.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
159% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact