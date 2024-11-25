Sign up
Previous
Photo 584
birdies
when I looked closely I could see that the three matching ones are standing on a smooth cable, rather than one of the two strands of twisted wire. Is it because it's comfy - or nearer??
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
From Cumbria
Tags
birds
,
wire
,
cable
,
starlings
,
telegraph pole
,
little metal hat
