Previous
Photo 592
Holehird
went for winter flowers after seeing
@susiemc
's - there were some: cyclamen, couple of hellebores, emerging snowdrops, velveted Edgeworthia, bit of hamamelis - but nothing in your face - and in my case, nothing in focus either
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
skimmia
,
holehird
Beverley
ace
Very pretty photo
January 6th, 2025
Peter
ace
Well spotted and captured Annie-Sue:)
January 6th, 2025
