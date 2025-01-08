Previous
probably just about back by anniesue
Photo 593

probably just about back

to where it was before I wrapped it up, unwrapped it - and moved it off the baize!

Someone else who does and tags jigsaws was discussing how you get 1000 pieces. This (nominally) is 28 pieces up by 36 pieces wide ie 1008.

You can get 1000 by doing a 25 x 40 piece jigsaw.
Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Barb
That's going to be a pretty one!
January 9th, 2025  
