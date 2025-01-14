Previous
white marble statues at Fir Tree Corner by anniesue
Photo 595

white marble statues at Fir Tree Corner

At first glimpse, anyway!!
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
163% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely round garden…
January 14th, 2025  
Barb ace
Attractive scene! Is that a bird bath in the center? Or a sundial?
January 14th, 2025  
Desi
Looks like a pretty little place
January 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact