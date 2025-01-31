Sign up
Photo 600
snowdrops
lots of them on/in the verges of the lane going up the hill
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
2
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
6649
photos
65
followers
30
following
164% complete
593
594
595
596
597
598
599
600
1327
4
370
519
956
1328
600
5
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
31st January 2025 11:55am
Privacy
Public
Tags
snowdrops
Babs
ace
They look beautiful. So dainty looking yet so hardy.
January 31st, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@onewing
I don't think they worry about frosts at all!
January 31st, 2025
