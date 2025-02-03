Sign up
Photo 601
humph!
a series of shots that looked alright - but turned out not to be.
These are mine.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
2
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
6665
photos
65
followers
30
following
957
6
1104
7
1105
1106
8
601
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
3rd February 2025 4:26pm
Tags
raindrops
,
snowdrops
,
dewdrops
Lesley
ace
Lovely to see them popping up. A sign that spring is just around the corner
February 3rd, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@tinley23
very mild up here - at the moment :-)
February 4th, 2025
