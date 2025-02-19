Sign up
Previous
Photo 607
Love is in the Air
at almost every point (until I got my camera) there were three pairs of crows/rooks perched atmospherically on these branches
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
3
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6761
photos
65
followers
30
following
166% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Comments
3
3
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
19th February 2025 9:31am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
empty
Barb
ace
We believe you, Annie-Sue! 😊
February 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Teasing you… cheeky crows.
February 19th, 2025
Michelle
That’s birds for you!
February 19th, 2025
