Previous
Photo 610
owl hospital
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
2
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
bird
,
glue
,
owl
,
wing
Casablanca
ace
Repair time?
February 23rd, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@casablanca
should be fixed now - a bit of pva works wonders
(if it is pva, of course ;-)
February 23rd, 2025
