Previous
Photo 614
went to Holehird for Spring flowers
so I had better post some spring flowers!
These pulmonaria weren't precisely this colour - but this is a nice colour!
Might swap it for a slight crop in [have done]. Wary of cropping too close - but the droplets are rather nice.
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6917
photos
66
followers
30
following
168% complete
607
608
609
610
611
612
613
614
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
7th March 2025 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
droplets
,
pulmonaria
,
holehird
