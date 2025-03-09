Sign up
Photo 615
Photo 615
we went for the snowdrops
we went late, because last year on this weekend in February, tho' the snowdrops were better, the newts weren't active yet.
This year the daffodils had taken off - and there was one newt in the pond!
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
8
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Views
9
Comments
8
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
9th March 2025 12:09pm
Tags
blue
,
snake
,
rubber
,
snowdrops
,
acorn bank
,
yofts
Peter
ace
What a beautiful image your snake standing out well against the snowdrops Annie-Sue:)
March 9th, 2025
JackieR 🤓
ace
That stick looks snakish!
March 9th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I could have been taking my life in my hands!!!
March 9th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@pcoulson
this one's an exhibitionist! Thanks :-)
March 9th, 2025
JackieR 🤓
ace
@anniesue
I know for a fact snick-stakes are not venomous! Just sticky!
March 9th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I'll take the word of an expert!
March 9th, 2025
JackieR 🤓
ace
@anniesue
not an expert, I googled it
March 9th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
intelligence isn't knowing everything - it's knowing how to find out!
PS Throwdown Final now!!
March 9th, 2025
PS Throwdown Final now!!