we went for the snowdrops by anniesue
Photo 615

we went for the snowdrops

we went late, because last year on this weekend in February, tho' the snowdrops were better, the newts weren't active yet.
This year the daffodils had taken off - and there was one newt in the pond!
9th March 2025

Annie-Sue

Peter
What a beautiful image your snake standing out well against the snowdrops Annie-Sue:)
March 9th, 2025  
JackieR 🤓
That stick looks snakish!
March 9th, 2025  
Annie-Sue
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I could have been taking my life in my hands!!!
March 9th, 2025  
Annie-Sue
@pcoulson this one's an exhibitionist! Thanks :-)
March 9th, 2025  
JackieR 🤓
@anniesue I know for a fact snick-stakes are not venomous! Just sticky!
March 9th, 2025  
Annie-Sue
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I'll take the word of an expert!
March 9th, 2025  
JackieR 🤓
@anniesue not an expert, I googled it
March 9th, 2025  
Annie-Sue
@30pics4jackiesdiamond intelligence isn't knowing everything - it's knowing how to find out!

PS Throwdown Final now!!
March 9th, 2025  
