Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 618
pixillation example 13 03 2025
using Sue's
@susiemc
pic as it's the first today. Is anyone else getting this, or is it my PC?
And it was ok when I looked to find Sue's handle
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6987
photos
65
followers
30
following
169% complete
View this month »
611
612
613
614
615
616
617
618
Latest from all albums
1143
177
977
1366
978
178
1144
618
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pixillation
,
happening on the occasional picture for a week or more
Annie-Sue
ace
@susiemc
yours - but different! don't know if only I am seeing this intermittent pixilation
March 13th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I like the look
March 13th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@365projectorgchristine
it is an effect I think you can create in PSE - but this is just an odd thing I'm seeing at the moment
March 13th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
Ooh this is a bit odd.
March 13th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@susiemc
I've had it for a little while now - not all pics not the first in my feed - no obvious link - and then it goes back to normal when I next look. Might ask Google.
March 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close