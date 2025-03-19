Sign up
Previous
Photo 620
St John's eagle with the inkpot
Holy Trinity, Colton
post and run, I'm afraid
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. From Cumbria,...
7033
photos
65
followers
30
following
169% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
19th March 2025 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eagle
,
stained glass
narayani
ace
What a stunning window!
March 20th, 2025
