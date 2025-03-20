Sign up
Photo 621
great white heron
(no idea)
Went to RSPB Leighton Moss free with a lottery ticket today
This was quite near the hide, and then flew closer - confounding all those people with massive lenses
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Tags
bird
,
white bird
,
to be precise
Babs
ace
He looks as though he is on a mission.
March 20th, 2025
Barb
ace
Gorgeous heron! Bonus duck!
March 20th, 2025
