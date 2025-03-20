Previous
great white heron by anniesue
great white heron

Went to RSPB Leighton Moss free with a lottery ticket today

This was quite near the hide, and then flew closer - confounding all those people with massive lenses
20th March 2025

Annie-Sue

anniesue
Babs ace
He looks as though he is on a mission.
March 20th, 2025  
Barb ace
Gorgeous heron! Bonus duck!
March 20th, 2025  
