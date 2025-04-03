Sign up
Previous
Photo 624
jostaberry flowers
if they all fruited, I'd have a nice crop!
lots of flowers on the gooseberry too :-)
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
7098
photos
65
followers
31
following
170% complete
617
618
619
620
621
622
623
624
218
543
1165
624
1166
663
544
219
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
3rd April 2025 6:30pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
,
berry
,
jostaberry
,
josta
,
if i move
narayani
ace
Never heard of a jostaberry. good luck with the crop
April 3rd, 2025
