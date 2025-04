the sea!

or at least the Solway Firth - with Criffel, Scotland, on the other side.



Just before this I'd wondered if we could see the sea - there was something about the quality of the sky. Over the next rise, I said. It wasn't - Well, that one, I said. It wasn't. And wasn't necessarily expecting it - but suddenly down a hall and round a bend and a shoulder of land ... !!