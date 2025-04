no snake, no wall

no pics - at all!



Obvs there were some - but very few as we ate and chatted - and didn't go out for a walk. I gave her loads of art materials and stationery, and she wiped an inordinate amount of bird poo off her car - not enough for a heron, but we did see a cormorant (different trajectory, but it could have been a scoping flight-path!)



PS no Easter eggs either - so how have I managed to post so many shots?! (Can hardly believe this because she bought creme eggs, which we ate for elevensies!)