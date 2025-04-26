Previous
blue poppy by anniesue
Photo 633

blue poppy

flowers around Mum's birthday -
we brought these up with us when we moved from the Midlands -
I've got one on 28th, but this is a richer blue when it's all curled up together :-)
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Annie-Sue

narayani ace
Oh wow, this is gorgeous!
May 8th, 2025  
Barb ace
Very beautiful!
May 8th, 2025  
