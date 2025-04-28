Sign up
Previous
Photo 634
Print exhibition, Rheged
what I actually went out for
amazing variety of techniques and styles
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
7217
photos
65
followers
30
following
173% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
28th April 2025 2:00pm
Tags
print
,
prints
,
exhibition
,
rheged
Annie-Sue
ace
Rheged's got this on, Lesley
@tinley23
April 29th, 2025
