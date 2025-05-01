Sign up
Photo 636
Beltane bunch
yellow flowers and lily of the valley - melding two May Day / seasonal traditions.
Too hot to walk, so I didn't eye-gather any hawthorn blossom, or make a garland.
On an internet, I saw a processing maypole dance - ie the pole was being carried and the people were dancing but also moving forward. Never seen that before!
hmm, the french won't stay as a phrase ?
1st May 2025
1st May 25
