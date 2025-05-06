rugosa

I think this is the first flower for at least seven years.



It obviously got into a snit, as I asked my (then) gardener to dig the big bush up out of the garden and chase back ALL the suckers going through the borders and the lawn.



And she did an exquisite job - not a sign of it since then!



I kept this one piece, and it has always looked alive - but considering how vigorous it was, I am surprised it has taken this long to produce colour!