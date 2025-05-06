Sign up
Previous
Photo 639
rugosa
I think this is the first flower for at least seven years.
It obviously got into a snit, as I asked my (then) gardener to dig the big bush up out of the garden and chase back ALL the suckers going through the borders and the lawn.
And she did an exquisite job - not a sign of it since then!
I kept this one piece, and it has always looked alive - but considering how vigorous it was, I am surprised it has taken this long to produce colour!
6th May 2025
6th May 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Lesley
ace
A pretty pink
May 6th, 2025
narayani
ace
Also a gorgeous colour
May 6th, 2025
Barb
ace
Very pretty pink!
May 6th, 2025
