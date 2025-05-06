Previous
rugosa by anniesue
Photo 639

rugosa

I think this is the first flower for at least seven years.

It obviously got into a snit, as I asked my (then) gardener to dig the big bush up out of the garden and chase back ALL the suckers going through the borders and the lawn.

And she did an exquisite job - not a sign of it since then!

I kept this one piece, and it has always looked alive - but considering how vigorous it was, I am surprised it has taken this long to produce colour!
Annie-Sue

Lesley ace
A pretty pink
May 6th, 2025  
narayani ace
Also a gorgeous colour
May 6th, 2025  
Barb ace
Very pretty pink!
May 6th, 2025  
