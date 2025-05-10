Previous
allium by anniesue
Photo 644

allium

now spherical, but still with florets to open.

Bit of a nothing day both photo-wise and doing things-wise.

Tried a few things and was thwarted.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Annie-Sue

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice allium from your busy day
May 10th, 2025  
