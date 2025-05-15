Previous
lovely for me to see by anniesue
Photo 647

lovely for me to see

you'll have a bit more difficulty

there was a grubby little scrape of water - and red damsel flies and what I believe was a female broad bodied chaser dragonfly
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Annie-Sue

bkb in the city ace
Nice shot
May 17th, 2025  
