Photo 647
lovely for me to see
you'll have a bit more difficulty
there was a grubby little scrape of water - and red damsel flies and what I believe was a female broad bodied chaser dragonfly
15th May 2025
15th May 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
dragonfly
dead vegetation just the same colour
bkb in the city
ace
Nice shot
May 17th, 2025
