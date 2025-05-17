Sign up
Photo 649
Fibonacci!
was compelled to relieve a garden of an ox-eye daisy so I could test the 'posited theory' that daisies have one of three numbers of petals
I don't know yet - it remains in an egg-cup, rehydrating
17th May 2025
17th May 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7287
photos
65
followers
30
following
177% complete
Tags
snake
,
daisy
,
sheba
,
jackier
,
yofts
narayani
ace
Nicely done with the snake
May 18th, 2025
