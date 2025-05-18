Previous
younger and older by anniesue
Photo 650

younger and older

cranesbill geranium

I could see the red thing in the centre of the left flower, but not what it was

on screen I can see it is the undeveloped pistil - the female part of he flower

On the right you can see it has matured - and the pollen on the anthers has mostly come off - onto bees to take elsewhere, whilst they bring it from other flowers here.

I can't see the style or the stigma - I shall go and have a look tomorrow.
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
178% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
They both look so pretty
May 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact