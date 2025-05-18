Sign up
Previous
Photo 650
younger and older
cranesbill geranium
I could see the red thing in the centre of the left flower, but not what it was
on screen I can see it is the undeveloped pistil - the female part of he flower
On the right you can see it has matured - and the pollen on the anthers has mostly come off - onto bees to take elsewhere, whilst they bring it from other flowers here.
I can't see the style or the stigma - I shall go and have a look tomorrow.
18th May 2025
18th May 25
1
0
Babs
ace
They both look so pretty
May 18th, 2025
