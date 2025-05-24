Previous
Fibonacci daisy reporting for dissection, Ma'am! by anniesue
Fibonacci daisy reporting for dissection, Ma'am!

It's time has come. [I did not put an apostrophe in, so don't change it, auto-fool.]

Have to post 2 pics, as I can't photo edit on my chrome book.

On chrome book, as I thought there was an early lightning (forecast for tomorrow)
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Annie-Sue

