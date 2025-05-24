Sign up
Previous
Photo 655
Fibonacci daisy reporting for dissection, Ma'am!
It's time has come. [I did not put an apostrophe in, so don't change it, auto-fool.]
Have to post 2 pics, as I can't photo edit on my chrome book.
On chrome book, as I thought there was an early lightning (forecast for tomorrow)
24th May 2025
24th May 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7324
photos
66
followers
30
following
179% complete
Views
2
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
24th May 2025 9:27am
Tags
daisy
,
fibonacci
,
marguerite
,
ox-eye
,
ox eye
