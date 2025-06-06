Sign up
Photo 664
Hmmm ...
you leave your boot open for a moment and somebody goes and puts a marigold, a diascia, some verbena, some trailing geraniums, an ageratum, some lobelia AND an eryngium in.
What IS the world coming to!
6th June 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
FinePix S1000fd
Taken
6th June 2025 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
plants
JackieR
ace
How very dare they!! For free????
June 6th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
that would have been nice!!
June 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super shot
June 6th, 2025
