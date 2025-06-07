Previous
flower spike by anniesue
Photo 665

flower spike

of sorts!

I have been so busy looking at the new leaves, that I didn't see the flowers forming on the old growth

There is a bud on the day lily too.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
GaryW
Always fun to see the flowers emerge!
June 8th, 2025  
narayani ace
Yay!
June 8th, 2025  
