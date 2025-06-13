earlier and later

Sign up
Photo 670
it was very windy and her hat was blown off!
as was mine - so I had to wear a woolly hat and it was sunny and 22 degrees!
I think this was bought as a Mohican allium - but really it's tufted
13th June 2025
Annie-Sue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
allium
allium
narayani
ace
Cute hat. Looks like it’s gonna be pretty
June 14th, 2025
