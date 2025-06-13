Previous
earlier and later by anniesue
Photo 670

earlier and later

it was very windy and her hat was blown off!

as was mine - so I had to wear a woolly hat and it was sunny and 22 degrees!

I think this was bought as a Mohican allium - but really it's tufted
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
183% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Cute hat. Looks like it’s gonna be pretty
June 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact