Photo 674
dinner is served
mowing has commenced and lots of juicy invertebrates will have been served up for the corvids
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. From Cumbria,...
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
18th June 2025 7:45pm
Tags
sky
,
grass
,
field
,
mow
,
crow
,
swathe
,
or rook
