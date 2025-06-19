Sign up
Previous
Photo 675
Kingfisher
An unfinished felt by my mum, design from a painting by Brian Wildsmith.
In fact, I like the unfinished works better (generally) (probably). A lot of the vibrancy and sharpness seems to be lost in the rolling/rubbing process.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
bird
,
felt
,
kingfisher
