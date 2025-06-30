Previous
Westmorland Step and Garland by anniesue
Photo 680

Westmorland Step and Garland

3 sides out in the Market Place tonight
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Cute!
July 1st, 2025  
Looks enjoyable to see! Love the ladies' dresses! What kind of music were they dancing to?
July 1st, 2025  
