Previous
Photo 683
poppy
I didn't know the seedpod was also in the shot - so it's quite nicely composed - considering!
First garden pic of the day :-)
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
4
2
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
8th July 2025 8:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
poppy
JackieR
ace
Gorgeous backlighting
July 8th, 2025
Peter
ace
Fantastic perspective, light and colour Annie-Sue, stands out well against the background Fav:)
July 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful… great photo
July 8th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Stunning shot
July 8th, 2025
