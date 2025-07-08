Previous
poppy by anniesue
Photo 683

poppy

I didn't know the seedpod was also in the shot - so it's quite nicely composed - considering!

First garden pic of the day :-)
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
From Cumbria,...
187% complete

JackieR ace
Gorgeous backlighting
July 8th, 2025  
Peter ace
Fantastic perspective, light and colour Annie-Sue, stands out well against the background Fav:)
July 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful… great photo
July 8th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Stunning shot
July 8th, 2025  
