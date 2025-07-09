Sign up
Photo 684
Mothers' Union cream tea
I was a bit late, but my friends had chosen the table with this lovely cloth on it
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7484
photos
65
followers
24
following
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
9th July 2025 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tablecloth
,
passion flowers
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning embroidery, I love it.
July 9th, 2025
narayani
ace
Gorgeous embroidery
July 9th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful!
July 9th, 2025
