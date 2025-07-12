some more plants fell into my basket

they had to!



Of my nine "mixed" geraniums, currently five of them are bright red, which was not my idea for the etagere.



These white ones will have to go in manky terracotta pots as I need to get them up and running asap. But as the manky pots are bigger, they may get away well.



I do really need them to hold more water, as the heat is obviously making the pots on the patio problematic .. so it may all turn out to be a "Good Thing".