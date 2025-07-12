Sign up
Previous
Photo 685
some more plants fell into my basket
they had to!
Of my nine "mixed" geraniums, currently five of them are bright red, which was not my idea for the etagere.
These white ones will have to go in manky terracotta pots as I need to get them up and running asap. But as the manky pots are bigger, they may get away well.
I do really need them to hold more water, as the heat is obviously making the pots on the patio problematic .. so it may all turn out to be a "Good Thing".
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
