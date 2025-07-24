Previous
how many?! by anniesue
Photo 687

how many?!

I spent part of the day picking caterpillars off a fruit bush.

They are vey difficult to see. I went to pick one off this leaf and disturbed five! :-(

Zooming in, I can see 7 - and the legs of an eighth at the very top left!!

They move crazy fast - and I found two I had brushed off onto the ground going hell-for-leather back up the outside of the pot again!
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
188% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact