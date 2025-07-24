how many?!

I spent part of the day picking caterpillars off a fruit bush.



They are vey difficult to see. I went to pick one off this leaf and disturbed five! :-(



Zooming in, I can see 7 - and the legs of an eighth at the very top left!!



They move crazy fast - and I found two I had brushed off onto the ground going hell-for-leather back up the outside of the pot again!