Photo 688
grubby Donald
topical!
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
2
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7539
photos
66
followers
24
following
188% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
25th July 2025 8:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
motor racing
,
donald duck
Shirley
ace
Looks like a good find .
July 26th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@whippy
I shall clean it carefully and take it to the emporium to see if somebody will give me something for it :-)
July 26th, 2025
