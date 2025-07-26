Sign up
Photo 689
searching for something else to upload
and I'm glad I was, because looking at this courgette flower, it's looking like something has bitten chunks out of it - I will go looking for the culprit tomorrow
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
26th July 2025 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
courgette
narayani
ace
Good luck!
July 27th, 2025
