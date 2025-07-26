Previous
searching for something else to upload by anniesue
searching for something else to upload

and I'm glad I was, because looking at this courgette flower, it's looking like something has bitten chunks out of it - I will go looking for the culprit tomorrow
Annie-Sue

Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
narayani ace
Good luck!
July 27th, 2025  
