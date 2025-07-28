appropriated pot

as I said, I did wander over to my neighbour's to see what he'd got. (I'll tell him tomorrow!)



Partial justification is that I'm planting in it "Barbara's Nasturtium."



Barbara died last year and I was offered access to her potting shed - so to remember her, I planted some of her collected seeds.



The nasturtium did well - but I'm afraid, of the seeds I collected, only one germinated - and I don't think I transplanted it well.



Literally all the roots were on one side, so my careful digging around was futile.



Still, crossed fingers!



I've potted it with a white geranium and this white fuchsia.



PS - this pot is plastic or resin - looks absolutely ceramic - down to the glaze stopping just below the collar inside!