Photo 690
appropriated pot
as I said, I did wander over to my neighbour's to see what he'd got. (I'll tell him tomorrow!)
Partial justification is that I'm planting in it "Barbara's Nasturtium."
Barbara died last year and I was offered access to her potting shed - so to remember her, I planted some of her collected seeds.
The nasturtium did well - but I'm afraid, of the seeds I collected, only one germinated - and I don't think I transplanted it well.
Literally all the roots were on one side, so my careful digging around was futile.
Still, crossed fingers!
I've potted it with a white geranium and this white fuchsia.
PS - this pot is plastic or resin - looks absolutely ceramic - down to the glaze stopping just below the collar inside!
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
