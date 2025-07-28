Previous
appropriated pot by anniesue
Photo 690

appropriated pot

as I said, I did wander over to my neighbour's to see what he'd got. (I'll tell him tomorrow!)

Partial justification is that I'm planting in it "Barbara's Nasturtium."

Barbara died last year and I was offered access to her potting shed - so to remember her, I planted some of her collected seeds.

The nasturtium did well - but I'm afraid, of the seeds I collected, only one germinated - and I don't think I transplanted it well.

Literally all the roots were on one side, so my careful digging around was futile.

Still, crossed fingers!

I've potted it with a white geranium and this white fuchsia.

PS - this pot is plastic or resin - looks absolutely ceramic - down to the glaze stopping just below the collar inside!
28th July 2025

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
