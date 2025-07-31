Sign up
et fin
Bought two new flower pots (gracious, they've gone up in price since I first geraniumed the etagere [???] years ago.)
Repotted the smallest pots.
Need to create a self-watering system: they dry out so quickly.
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
5
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7558
photos
65
followers
24
following
189% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
31st July 2025 8:37pm
Tags
terracotta
,
geraniums
,
etagere
Lesley
ace
Awesome!
July 31st, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@tinley23
ta :-))
July 31st, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely
August 1st, 2025
JackieR
ace
Isn't that stunningly beautiful you must be right chuffed!! FAV!!!
August 1st, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
Wow! That's quite a collection! Beautiful!
August 1st, 2025
