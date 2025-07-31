Previous
et fin by anniesue
et fin

Bought two new flower pots (gracious, they've gone up in price since I first geraniumed the etagere [???] years ago.)

Repotted the smallest pots.

Need to create a self-watering system: they dry out so quickly.
Annie-Sue

Lesley ace
Awesome!
July 31st, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@tinley23 ta :-))
July 31st, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely
August 1st, 2025  
JackieR ace
Isn't that stunningly beautiful you must be right chuffed!! FAV!!!
August 1st, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
Wow! That's quite a collection! Beautiful!
August 1st, 2025  
