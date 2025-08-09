Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 695
if I was growing mushrooms, I'd be happy!
however, concentrating on pulling them out later, I got a nice surprise.
In the bottom right corner, the touch of green is tiny begonia leaves.
I planted three begonias in this pot in [ ] - and presumed they had failed by the time I planted the nasturtium seedling in it .
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7589
photos
65
followers
25
following
190% complete
View this month »
688
689
690
691
692
693
694
695
Latest from all albums
1476
274
708
1071
1477
1478
695
1072
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
9th August 2025 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pot
,
fungus
,
nasturtium
,
begonia
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close