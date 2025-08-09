Previous
if I was growing mushrooms, I'd be happy! by anniesue
Photo 695

if I was growing mushrooms, I'd be happy!

however, concentrating on pulling them out later, I got a nice surprise.

In the bottom right corner, the touch of green is tiny begonia leaves.

I planted three begonias in this pot in [ ] - and presumed they had failed by the time I planted the nasturtium seedling in it .
