Photo 702
Speckled Wood
there were loads of these small brown butterflies about on my walk, but I was lucky to get one that settle - flighty little things they are!
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
7th September 2025 12:26pm
Tags
butterfly
barbed wire
fence post
specl;ed wood
