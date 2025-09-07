Previous
Speckled Wood by anniesue
Speckled Wood

there were loads of these small brown butterflies about on my walk, but I was lucky to get one that settle - flighty little things they are!
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
