Photo 703
This leaf thinks it's autumn
My rhodo in the garden clearly - with its three flowers - thinks it's spring!
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
Annie-Sue
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7658
photos
66
followers
25
following
192% complete
696
697
698
699
700
701
702
703
Tags
red
,
leaf
,
rhododendron
Shirley
ace
Lovely colour
September 9th, 2025
