1 - 6 - 15 by anniesue
Photo 704

1 - 6 - 15

if this was a quiz, no one could identify the sequence, because it's the number of beans I've picked each time ;-)

Neighbour had half of the edible ones this time - and the big touch one provided 3 seeds for next year
