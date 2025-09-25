Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 707
the great changeover
has begun
started planting my 32 bargain pansies yesterday
moved onto the etagere today
I hope the pansies fill out more/better than the geraniums did
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7712
photos
66
followers
25
following
193% complete
View this month »
700
701
702
703
704
705
706
707
Latest from all albums
1097
281
1510
1511
707
1098
282
598
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
25th September 2025 6:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pansy
,
pansies
,
etagere
Corinne C
ace
They are so pretty
September 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close